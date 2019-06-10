By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, drummed up support for Taifa Stars’ 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign on Monday with a call on lawmakers to travel to Egypt for the continental showpiece.

Emmanuel Amuneke’s 32-man squad departed Dar es Salaam for Cairo on Friday, June 7, 2019 whereby on June 13, Taifa Stars, will play host country, Egypt in a friendly match.

Taifa Stars will wind-up their preparations for the tournament with another friendly encounter with Zimbabwe’s Warriors.

Taifa Stars became the first country to arrive in Egypt for the tournament that starts on June 21.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Mr Ndugai said he will personally travel to Cairo to boost players’ morale in the camp.

“For those willing to travel there, we will be together during the first four days of the tournament,” he said, asking Members of Parliament (MPs), willing to travel to Egypt, to register their names with the chairman of the Parliament’s Soccer team, Mr William Ngeleja.

The Parliament has set $720 (about Sh1.7 million) as costs for those willing to travel to Egypt for the first four days of the competition.

The money caters for a return ticket as well as accommodation for four days.

“Those willing to be there for 10 days will have to pay a total of $1,490 (about Sh3.5 million). It will be quite good when our players see us supporting them there. Let us go,” said Mr Ndugai.