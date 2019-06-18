Dar juniors keen on Mombasa swimming gala medals

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s fast-rising swimmer Sahal Harunani is among 20 youngsters who will compete in this year’s Coast Amateur Swimming Association (Casa) gala in Kenya.

The 11-year-old swimmer is also part of the national swimming team for the 2019 Cana Zone Three Championship.

“I’m just glad to be among swimmers who will battle it out for top honours in the Casa gala,” Harunani said yesterday.

Bluefins leave for Mombasa, Kenya, on Thursday for the three-day event, which starts on Friday at Bandari College’s swimming pool, according to the club’s head trainer, Rahim Alidina.

“It’s going to be so exciting to swim against top swimmers,” Harunani said.

The gifted swimmer will also represent the country in the Cana Zone Three Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, later this year.

Aaron Akwenda (15), who has represented Tanzania in various regional competitions in the past few years, will also compete in the Mombasa event.

Also on the list are Isaac Mukani (10) and Aminaz Kachra (9), who won gold medals in the National Swimming Championship in Dar es Salaam in April.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Alidina said Viva Pujari, Zainab Moosajee, Maryam Ipilinga and Aaliyah Takim (girls) will also compete in the Mombasa event.

Others are Alexis Misabo, Filbertha Demello, Aliyana Kachra, Fatema Manji, Lina Goyayi and Aminaz Kachra.