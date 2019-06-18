Top honours up for grabs as Dar golf meet looms

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s top seeded amateur golfer Victor Joseph is among players expected to compete in this year’s Weekly Golf Championship.

Joseph, one of the best golfers in the country at the moment, has been performing impressively in international competitions in the past eight years.

Organised by Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, the 18-hole tournament will take place at the club’s course tomorrow, according to the organising committee member, Akili Jaffer. Jaffer, also the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club golf competition secretary, said yesterday that preparations for the event were on course.

With a host of top golfers lined up for the anxiously awaited championship, the organisers promised to have an even more vibrant and exciting Weekly Fiddle golfing treat for both players and spectators.

“Golf fans should expect a major treat. Elite golfers from around the country will battle it out for top honours in the men’s and women’s categories,” said Jaffer.

He added: “Fifty golfers have so far confirmed their participation in the championship. They are in high spirits, each looking forward to making a mark in the tournament.”

He said he was pleased with the number of golfers who have registered to compete in the tournament, saying their turn out tomorrow would certainly make the event a success.

Jaffer said that the tournament is open for men’s Division A, B and C, seniors, ladies and juniors in different age groups.