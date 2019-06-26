KMC acquire the signature of Ugandan tactician Jackson Mayanja

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) have acquired the service of Ugandan tactician, Jackson Mayanja in a one-year contract whose details are yet to be revealed.

The Dar es Salaam-based outfit is set to feature in the Mainland Premier League and African Confederation Cup for the 2018 2020 season.

Mayanja was today unveiled at the clubs training at Kijitonyama Grounds where he was happy to return in the country after spending several years in the country.

Mayanja succeeds Etienne Ndayiragije who has moved on to another Premier League club Azam.

Speaking during his presentation Mayanja aka Mia Mia said he was eager to take the club to the next level in their second season in the top flight.

“I am here to start where the team reached and push it to the next level in the game. I have been impressed with the strategic plans especially, youth football development. I am sure it will be the biggest club in the country,” said Mayanja.

He said that he will start with the players who are now in the team and after seeing the squad, he will know where to strengthen it.

“I believe in the players who are in the team. Good enough, most of the players who featured in the Mainland Premier league last season have been retained. I will start with them,” said Mayanja.

Kinondoni Municipal Mayor, Benjamini Sitta said they have decided to recruit Mayanja in the technical bench due to his experience in the Tanzania football.

Sitta said Mayanja spent many years in the country, coaching, Kagera Sugar, Coastal Union and Simba.

“He has international exposure and experiences in Tanzanian football, he is right choice for our team,” said Sitta.

Mayanja holds CAF ‘A’ licence and last season he lead Kyetume Football Club to promotion in the Uganda Premier League.