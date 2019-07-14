Ghanaian defender: I’m ready for challenges within Yanga

Moro, who played for Zambia’s Buildcon FC last season, has signed a two-year contract with the Jangwani Street side

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans new recruited defender Lamine Moro has said he will prove his worth for the team in both Mainland Premier League and African Champions League competitions.

Moro, who played for Zambia’s Buildcon FC last season, has signed a two-year contract with the Jangwani Street heavyweights.

Speaking with The Citizen, Moro said he is ready to face challenges in the team as he knows the club still has players who play in his position. Apart from Moro, Young Africans have four central defenders namely, Kelvin Yondani, Andrew Vincent, and newly signed Ali Ali from Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC).

Moro, popularly known as ‘Papy’, said football, like other careers by human beings, has its challenges and he believes his presence in the club will draw challenges to other players.

“I know, it will be tough to secure a position in the first team, but through hard work and a fighting spirit, I will be able to achieve my goal and win the hearts of the club’s members and fans,” said Moro.

He explained that he is familiar with Tanzanian football landscape as before he joined Young Africans, he played for Simba during the Simba Day match. “We did not agree in our contract negotiations. I decided to go back to Zambia and rejoin my former club. Young Africans head coach Mwinyi Zahera knows me well and that’s why he proposed me to join the team,” he said.

Moro joins Rwandan duo Patrick Sibomana and Issa Birigimana from APR, Namibian Sadney Urikhob (Free), Burundian Mustapha Suleyman from Aigle Noir FC, Zambian Maybin Kalengo from Zesco FC and Ugandan striker Juma Balinya from Police FC.