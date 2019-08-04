Young Africans play Kariobangi in friendly encounter

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Soccer giants, Young Africans, today unveil their new players recruited for both Mainland Tanzania and African Champions League in a friendly match against Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya from 4pm.

The match to be played at the National Stadium will see the team unveiling nine new foreign players who have been recruited purposely to win the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title which they lost two seasons ago to their traditional arch-rivals, Simba Sports Club.

The list of new players includes four new faces, local as well as players who have been promoted from the youth team.

The players include defenders, Ally Ally from Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC), Ali Mtoni Sonso (Lipuli FC), Mapinduzi Balama (Alliance FC) and goalkeeper Metacha Mnata from Mwanza’s Mbao FC.

The new foreign players are Lamine Moro who joined the squad from Zambian side, Buildcon FC, Rwandan duo Patrick Sibomana and Issa Birigimana from APR, Namibian Sadney Urikhob (Free), Burundian Mustapha Suleyman from Aigle Noir FC.

Also in the list is Congolese, David Molinga, and Zambian Maybin Kalengo from Zesco FC and Ugandan striker Juma Balinya from Police FC.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Young Africans vice chairman Frederick Mwakalebela said all preparations for the match were complete.

He revealed that the club will use the event to also introduce its new song that would be played during the side’s matches and other activities.

Mwakalebela said the activities will start from 10am and urged all team supporters and fans to turn up at the National Stadium to mark the special day dubbed Mwananchi Day.