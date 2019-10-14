Why Eliud Kipchoge wants to meet former US President Obama

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has reached out to Barack Obama for a meeting after the former US president congratulated him on Sunday for busting the two-hour marathon barrier.

Kipchoge, 34, became the first man to run a marathon under two hours when he clocked one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds during the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge" in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

Obama, born of a Kenyan father and US mother, became the latest global leader to hail Kipchoge for the historic feat posting a warm message on his official Twitter handle.

"Yesterday, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge became the first ever to break two hours. Today in Chicago, Brigid Kosgei set a new women’s world record. Staggering achievements on their own, they’re also remarkable examples of humanity’s ability to endure—and keep raising the bar," tweeted Obama.

Kipchoge, who is also the world marathon record holder, wasted no time requesting a meeting with Obama to discuss matter athletics in a quick rejoinder.

"Dear Mr. Obama, Thank you for your special words. In life we hope to inspire others. Thank you for inspiring me. It would be my greatest honour if we could meet, and discuss how we can make this world a running world. As a running world is a peaceful world. #NoHumanIsLimited," tweeted Kipchoge.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta personally called Kipchoge on Friday wishing him success in Vienna and on Saturday led Kenyans in congratulating the legend.