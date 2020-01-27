The Citizen News Sports Key winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Monday January 27 2020 Advertisement Los Angeles. Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Los Angeles.Teenage goth-pop iconoclast Billie Eilish was the big winner with a total of five golden statuettes, including a clean sweep of the "big four" prizes.Lizzo, the top nomination getter, won three prizes -- best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy" Song of the Year (recognizing songwriting): Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy" Also Read Nine people died in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash NBA plunged into mourning as Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash Williams, Osaka out, Federer survives as surprises rock Australian Open Advertisement Best New Artist: Billie Eilish Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, "Igor"Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant, "Social Cues"Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"Best Pop/Duo Performance: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker, "While I'm Livin'"Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"Best World Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, "Celia" Advertisement In the headlines Three rockets hit US embassy in protest-hit Baghdad Baghdad. Three rockets slammed into the US embassy in Iraq's capital on Sunday in the first NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash: reports Los Angeles (AFP) - NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los China hardens virus defences as death toll hits 56 The road ahead as Tanzania eyes middle income economy World Bank set to rule on Sh1.15tr loan Tanzania seeks sustained growth rate Tanzanians locked in virus hit region Angola’s dos Santos vows ‘ready to fight’ graft claims