Afcon 2019 watch: Amunike names final squad

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars’ head coach Emmanuel Amunike has today named his final 23-man squad for the Afcon 2019 finals which kick off in Egypt in a fortnight.

In the announcement the coach has dropped some key figures Abdi Banda, Shiza Kichuya and Shaaban Idd Chilunda.

Other players who have been dropped from the team are Suleiman Salula from Malindi SC of Zanzibar, Claryo Boniface (U-20), David Mwantika (Azam FC), Freddy Tangalu, Miraj Athuman (Lipuli FC) and U-17 striker, Kelvin John.

Goalkeepers; Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Mbao FC) and Aaron Lulambo (Tanzania Prisons)

Defenders

Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC, Zambia), Vincent Philipo (Mbao FC), Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Kelvin Yondan, Gardiel Michael (Yanga SC), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC) and Aggrey Morris (Azam FC).

Midfielders

Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Himid Mao (Petrojet, Egypt), Frank Domayo, Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Simon Msuva (Difaa Hassan El-Jadid Morocco) and Farid Mussa (Tenerife, Spain).

Strikers;