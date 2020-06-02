White. The player who is on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion is enjoying a successful spell at Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta is looking to continue his rebuild by strengthening the defensive department of his team. In the January transfer window, he signed Pablo Mari from Flamengo.

Competition for his signature

White, who is flourishing under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, has also attracted the interest of last season's European Champions Liverpool. Even though Jurgen Klopp's side have had a formidable defensive unit marshaled by Virgil Van Dijk.

Arsenal will have to fight off competition from Manchester United and Leicester, who are also believed to be interested in White. His exceptional performance in the Championship so far this season seems to have been noticed by several clubs.

His current form has been boosted by the fact that the 22-year old has started all the 37 league games for Leeds so far this season. This is means he has played every single minute of the season. This run of games has helped boost his confidence and take his development to the next level.

White's Versatility

The player's versatility is one asset he bears that must have contributed to the many interests being shown. Bielsa has successfully used White as a defensive midfielder on several occasions. Every coach relishes the opportunity to work with a technically gifted player that can play in several positions effectively.

Arteta's Rebuild

Under the guidance of their newly appointed coach Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's defensive record has improved. Players that seemed to struggle under Unai Emery are now experiencing some renaissance.

David Luiz has started showing the leadership qualities that convinced Arsenal to prize him away from Chelsea. Shkodran Mustafi, on the other hand, has also improved and is currently enjoying a good run of form.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal seems to have adopted a philosophy of using young budding talent as the foundation of their rebuild. The current team has several youngsters that Arteta has shown faith in.

To complement the acquisition of William Saliba, who arrives at the club in the summer from St. Etienne, Arsenal are said to be focused on young defensive talent.

What are the options for White?

Being a young, emerging talent, White should only consider a move that guarantees him game time. Otherwise, if he moves to a club that will put him on the bench, his development might be derailed.

Of the top clubs that have shown interest, White should avoid Liverpool and Manchester United. Liverpool has a number of young and experienced defenders, and he is likely to play very few competitive games if he joins them.

Man United, on the other hand, has more than five young and experienced defenders who are also likely to bench him.

His best bet would be to move to Arsenal who are still rebuilding and have not settled on a defensive partnership. At least he will have a chance to prove his case.