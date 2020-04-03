Dar Youth Cup postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus

The competition features under-13 players, whose teams are grouped according to gender.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momay@tz.nationmmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The organizers of the Dar Youth Cup tournament in Tanzania have postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was expected to kick off on May 30 this year at the Gymkhana Grounds in the nation’s commercial capital, according to its organisers, One Plus Communications.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the organisers’ Communications director, Fina Mango, said the decision to postpone the tournament indefinitely was reached at a meeting that involved all stakeholders.

Fina said the decision is in support of the government’s efforts to surmount the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Tanzania.

“We have come to the decision to cancel the tournament that was scheduled to take place in May, this year,” she said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice from the ministry of Health on this. We sincerely wish and hope that all of us will remain safe from the malady, always adhering to the official

healthcare directives. We hope to resume plans for the Dar Youth Cup in November – if all goes well,” said Fina.