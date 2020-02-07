By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Rabat. Defending champions Morocco today face Angola challenges in the semifinal match of the Africa Futsal Cup of Nation at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune.

The match has been scheduled to start from 11pm Tanzania time (9pm Morocco time) and before that, Egypt will play against Libya at the same venue from 7.30pm (5.30pm Morocco time).

The winners of the semifinal matches will secure ticket to represent Africa in the World Cup finals scheduled to take place in Lithuania from September 12 to October 4.

Apart from the finalists, the winner of the third playoff would also secure tickets to compete in the Fifa Futsal World Cup 2020.

Morocco qualified for the semis after toping group A with nine points while Angola finished in the second position in group B. The encounter is expected to be the toughest one following the standard shown the two teams in group stage.

Morocco head Hicham Deguig is optimistic that his side will shine in the encounter and secure the ticket. Deguig’s side has conceded only one goal in three matches while scoring 14.

“It is going to be the tough match, but I have target to defend our African title and also win ticket for the World Cup. All players are in high morale,” said Deguig.

He said they know Angola’s prowess and would not let them down in the encounter.

Angola head coach, Benvindo Inacio said they would not repeat mistakes that made them to finish second in the group stage.

“We are ready for the match, my players have trained purposely to win despite the fact that we are paying against the host team, we know them and we are sure to record the best results,” said Inacio.

Another semifinal match will see Egypt playing against Libya at the same venue. The match has been scheduled to start from 5.30pm (7.30 Tanzania time).

Egypt topped in group B with nine points while Libya collected six points to finish second in group A.

Libya head coach, Julio Fernández and Egypt counterpart Hesham Saleh each boosted to win the encounter.

The competition is hosted by Morocco Football Federation following endorsement made by both African Football Federation (Caf) and world soccer governing body (Fifa).



