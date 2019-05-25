Sevilla boss hails Simba after a hard-fought win

Dar es Salaam. Sevilla FC head coach Joaquín Caparrós has hailed mainland soccer giants Simba for a fantastic display during their friendly match on Thursday.

Former Manchester City forward Nolito scored deep into injury time to aid visiting Sevilla beat Simba 5-4 in a special friendly match at the National Stadium on Thursday.

“They (Simba) played some good football and put us under throughout the game,” said Caparrós after the match. The result aside, the Mainland soccer giants displayed some entertaining stuff, in a true testament of the improving standards of East African football.

The hosts went up by two goals in the opening 20 minutes and striker Meddie Kagere was responsible for most of the damage.

Kagere raced down the left and fed lanky John Bocco, who scored the opening goal eight minutes in.

Kagere then pounced to score the second following a defensive lapse by the Seville backline.

But true to form, the record Europa league champions fought back with goals from Escudero and Nolito to peg back the scores.

Clatous Chama scored the fourth, but the visitors who finished sixth in the Spanish La Liga this past season, had the last laugh as Nolito slotted home from the edge of the box.

Simba were picked to face Sevilla after finishing as the second best SportPesa sponsored team during the SportPesa Cup tournament played in Dar es Salaam in January.

The tournament winners, Kariobangi Sharks, are primed to face English Premier league side Everton in Nairobi on July 7.