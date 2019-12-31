Simba beat Ndanda to go 10 points clear at the top

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Goals by Francis Kahata and Deo Kanda made sure that Simba ended 2019 on a positive note as the Vodacom Premier Champions shrugged off the challenge from Mtwara based Ndanda FC.

The win galvanizes Simba’s position at the top opening a 10 point gap with their arch rivals Yanga having played two games more, the two sides are set to meet for the first round of the league on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Simba dominated much of the play with Ndanda sitting deep in their area allowing the Msimbazi giants to have much of the possession.

The deep seating defensive wall was however caught napping when Francis Kahata slotted in with a free kick at the edge of the area in the 13th minute beating a hapless Ali Mustapha.

Pressure from Simba could not yield another goal and the two teams headed into the break with Simba leading by a solitary goal.

The second half was more of a continuation of the first in a game that saw long time absentee John Bocco return to the starting line-up after a lengthy lay off with injury.

Advertisement

It was winger Deo Kanda who flicked in the ball to settle the nerves with a second goal of the afternoon