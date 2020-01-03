The Dar es Salaam derby excitement at fever pitch

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans Sports Club acting head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa and his Simba SC counterpart Sven Vanderbroek have both expressed hope of winning tomorrow’s Vodacom Premier League match.

The traditional arch-rivals will lock horns at the National Stadium from 5pm. Simba are at the top of the league with 34 points from 13 matches while Young Africans are placed third with 24 points from 11 matches.

As Mkwasa said he is taking the match seriously and has psychologically prepared his players as he has been doing in their other games, Vanderbroek said his players are in top morale and he is optimistic about shining in the derby just like in their previous matches.

As both teams used to vacate the Dar es Salaam City to prepare before they meet, this time the rival giants have camped in town, gearing up for the encounter.

Mkwasa said his players have trained well and their skills sharpened in all departments ahead of the duel.

He said all mistakes dictated in their previous matches have been rectified and has a good selection of players, especially in the midfield and upfront.

“It is not going to be an easy match, normally a match against Simba is weighed differently with others. This is because there are so many things to be done before facing them.

“I am happy that most of my players are in top shape and ready to show their commitment to the encounter. However, we are going to miss the services of Taliq Seif, who is injured and Lamine Moro, who is serving a one-match ban due to booking, but that will not stop us from winning,” said Mkwasa.

Mkwasa explained that Simba are a strong team with good players, but said he has spotted their weaknesses that he will use to punish them.

“You need to be very keen once you face Simba, they have sharp strikers, I have strengthened my team and I know how to counter them.. Basically, we are ready to revenge a 1-0 defeat of the last season,” he said.

For his part, Vanderbroek admitted that the match will be tough, insisting that victory is a must for them. Vanderbroek, who led the team in four matches and win all, said within a short time, he discovered Yanga’s weaknesses and worked on them and he is looking forward to displaying a highly competitive challenge.

“You cannot underestimate Yanga due to their match results in the league as this is a very different game that pits traditional arch rivals. So, you have to take precautions all the time, ” said Vanderbroek. The match will be officiated by Tanzania’s top referee, Jonesia Rukyaa , from Kagera Region. Rukyaa will be assisted by Sudi Lila and Hamis Chang’walu, both from Dar es Salaam.