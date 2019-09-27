By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court today, September 27, 2019, sentenced a Sri Lankan national to three years in jail or pay a fine of Sh10 million after he was convicted of smuggling gemstones – including tanzanite – without documentation from relevant authorities.

Abdul Amaan, 26, who is also a student, pleaded guilty for attempting to smuggle the Sh30 million-worth precious metals before the Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba who directed the nationalisation of the germs.

Before the ruling was read, State attorney Ms Jackeline Nyantori asked the court to give a severe sentence against the accused.

She said: “The smuggling of gemstones affects the country’s efforts to collect revenues which could be used to fund various social services.”

The court gave Amaan the opportunity to defend himself where he asked not to be given a harsh sentence, saying he has a family whose livelihood depends on him.

The defense lawyer Mr Shaaban Mlembe informed the court that they had already written to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) to enter a plea agreement and asked the court to arrange a date to finalise the necessary legal procedures.

Advertisement

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly committed the crime on September 21, 2019, at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).