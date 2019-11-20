By Daniel Mjema @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. If you are used to taking a glass of your favourite spirit anywhere in Kilimanjaro Region, it is most likely that you once took a counterfeit product, that is if the case at hand is to be proved beyond reasonable doubts.

Two businessmen appeared before the Moshi Resident’s Magistrate Court yesterday, accused of manufacturing imitations of Rivela Gin, Azura Vodka, K-Vant and Konyagi.

Mr Godfriend Godson Mlangu, 28, a resident of Arusha and Mr Crispin Juvenaly Mlangu, 21, a resident of Hai, are also accused of manufacturing fake Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) excise duty stamps which they allegedly fixed to the fake spirits.

They are facing economic sabotage crimes, including that of money laundering.

They appeared before Resident Magistrate Jullieth Mawolle and the charges against them were read by a lawyer from the National Prosecution Services (NPS), Ms Lilian Kowero.

Reading the charge sheet, Ms Kowero told the court that on October 29, 2019, the accused and their three accomplices, who were not in the courtroom, conspired to manufacture counterfeit spirits.

During the same day, Ms Kowero told the court, the accused produced a total of 4,312 excise duty stamps on the pretext that they had been duly issued by TRA.

The accused are also charged of faking trademarks for Tanzania Distilleries Ltd which produces Konyagi and that of Mega Beverages Co Ltd which manufactures K-Vant.

The accused are also alleged to have imitated trademarks for Blue Nile Distilleries which manufactures Rivella Gin and Quality Beverages Co Ltd, the manufacturer of Azura Vodka.

According to the charge sheet, the accused are alleged to have manufactured 192 bottles of counterfeit Konyagi, 180 bottles of counterfeit Rivella, 140 bottles of counterfeit K-Vant and 960 bottles of counterfeit Azura Vodka.

The court also heard that the first accused, Mr Godfriend Godson Mlangu laundered the money he obtained from the sale of counterfeit spirits by purchasing a Toyota Noah.

The accused were not allowed to enter any plea because the Moshi Resident’s Magistrate Court does not have the jurisdiction to handle economic sabotage cases without receiving the approval of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Besides, investigations into the case have not completed.

The accused were sent back to remand prison because money laundering cases are not bailable.

Police worked on information that was availed to them by Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya.