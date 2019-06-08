Dar es Salaam. A Swiss multinational food and drinks company on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 organized a public cleanup activity along Dar es Salaam’s Coco beach to mark this year’s World Oceans Day, under a theme of ‘Gender and the Ocean.’

The company’s Cluster Manager (East Africa) Mr Ng’entu Njeru said the firm mobilized the activity in efforts to complement the government’s efforts to eliminate plastics pollution.

“I encourage other stakeholders across the country to collaborate in order to stop the use of plastic bags in different regions in order to achieve zero plastic nation,” said Mr Njeru.

Plastic pollution, which refers to the accumulation of plastic objects, such as plastic bottles and bags in the Earth's environment, can adversely affects wildlife, wildlife habitat, and humans, environmental experts say.

Mr Njeru heaped praise on the government of Tanzania for successfully running the campaign against plastics and said, “The plastic ban is good and it is a positive thing and it will help in the overall ecology and environmental conservation agenda.”

To reinforce the ban, the government also has introduced the Plastics Carrier Bags Regulations-2019 that prevent import, export, manufacturing, sale, storage, supply, and use of plastic carrier bags.

According to him, the company’s fellow staffs around the global on Saturday also conducted similar cleanup activities as it aimed at achieving its target to have zero plastic by 2025.

“I believe that every step that we are making and the momentum we are creating across the country, we will be able to achieve the target,” said Mr Njeru.

For her part, the Nestlé's Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Manager Marsha Macatta-Yambi disclosed that the company spent over Sh5 million to mobile the Saturday’s beach cleanup activity, citing also, more than 150 participants took part.

“We are committed to joining hands with the government and other stakeholders to curb plastic pollution,” said Ms Macatta-Yambi.

World Oceans Day provides an opportunity to honour, help protect and conserve the ocean following the revelation that decades of overuse and a surge in single-use plastics has led to a global environmental catastrophe.