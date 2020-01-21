TCU deregisters four higher learning institutions over quality compliance
Tuesday January 21 2020
Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has announced today on January 21, 2019, over its decision to deregister four higher learning institutions over what the regulator says is the institutions’ failure to comply with the national, regional and international standards of higher learning provision.
The deregistered institutions are Josiah Kibira University College (JOKUCo) (Kagera), Mount Meru University (MMU) (Arusha), the International Medical and Technological University (IMTU) (Dar es Salaam) and the University of Bagamoyo (BoM) (Coast).
TCU executive director Prof Charles Kihampa has told reporters here today that the decision follows several unsuccessful attempts by the regulator to help the institutions improve the standards of the education provision.
“Considering the time they were given to work on the noted discrepancies, especially in the areas of human resources and finance, it was clear that some institutions do not have the necessary capacity to run themselves and improve the weaknesses no matter how much time they’ll be given.”
It was against this background that during its various meetings between August 2019 and January 2020, TCU decided that the institutions close for good.
“TCU will continue to closely monitor the quality assurance in all higher learning institutions in the country,” said Prof Kihampa, adding:
“We will continue to partner with the institutions as well as other key stakeholders in the country’s education system in the quest for ensuring that the education provided [in higher learning institutions] meets national, regional and international standards.”