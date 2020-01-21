TCU executive director Prof Charles Kihampa has told reporters here today that the decision follows the failure of the institutions to improve the standards of service provision, according to the required standards.

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has announced today on January 21, 2019, over its decision to deregister four higher learning institutions over what the regulator says is the institutions’ failure to comply with the national, regional and international standards of higher learning provision.

The deregistered institutions are Josiah Kibira University College (JOKUCo) (Kagera), Mount Meru University (MMU) (Arusha), the International Medical and Technological University (IMTU) (Dar es Salaam) and the University of Bagamoyo (BoM) (Coast).

TCU executive director Prof Charles Kihampa has told reporters here today that the decision follows several unsuccessful attempts by the regulator to help the institutions improve the standards of the education provision.

“Considering the time they were given to work on the noted discrepancies, especially in the areas of human resources and finance, it was clear that some institutions do not have the necessary capacity to run themselves and improve the weaknesses no matter how much time they’ll be given.”

It was against this background that during its various meetings between August 2019 and January 2020, TCU decided that the institutions close for good.

“TCU will continue to closely monitor the quality assurance in all higher learning institutions in the country,” said Prof Kihampa, adding:

