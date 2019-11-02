Tablets boost self-learning for 2,500 children in Tanga region

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Korogwe. A total of 2500 children in Tanga region who cannot access formal education have acquired literacy and numeracy skills through self-learning by use of tablets with learning animations without the help of a teacher.

The children in six districts of Tanga region were enrolled in Exprise project organized by United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The pilot project which is in its first phase commenced December 2017 and ended in April 2019 was yesterday handed over to the government for implementation of the second phase in the same region.

Speaking during the occasion, Tanga region education officer, MayasaHashim said the children involved in the project live in difficult conditions and far away from schools where they cannot access formal education.

"The project targeted children between the ages of 5-12 years who were given tablets with learning animations that enable them to acquire skills in reading, writing and counting without the assistance of a teacher.

She noted that following the success of phase one of the pilot project the government was looking into ways of putting up satellite schools for the second phase of the project using the same technology but now with the assistance of teachers.

For his part, Global Education Link Ltd, Managing Director, AbdulmalikMollel said following the success of the project, stakeholders in the education sector had come forward to see how the project can be rolled out to benefit the country.

He said, the world is moving fast through technology and the Exprice Project is a testimony to the fact that the country needs to adopt digital technology in the education system.

"Education stakeholders need to come together to see how this project can be rolled out countrywide and benefit more children," he said.

Meanwhile UNESCO Head of Office in Tanzania, Mr Tirso Dos Santos said the project was implemented through assistance from World Food Programme (WFP) and Exprise.

"Sustainable development of a country cannot be attained by uneducated people," he said.

He noted that children outside the education system are many not only in Tanzania but the globe.