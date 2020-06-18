Tanzania, Kenya agree to end cross-border trade spat

By Mussa Juma &Burhani Yakub

Arusha/Tanga. Tanzania and Kenya have reached an agreement that will see to them facilitating free movement of goods across their common border, the Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding.

The two countries will now conduct coronavirus testing for truck crews at their common border, a departure from the May agreement whereby testing was to be done at the point of departure.

Flow of goods between the two countries had been adversely affect-ed by measures intended to contain spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, the two countries’ transport ministers held a one-day meeting and resolved that truck crews from both sides will be tested for Covid-19 before commencement of their journeys at the point of origin using standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

They agreed that the tested truck drivers would be issued with a 14-day Covid-19 free certificate by competent authorities, which should be mutually recognized by authorities in Kenya and Tanzania.

However, that agreement was short-lived as, some days later, mistrust erupted once again that saw to the authorities refusing to recognize the 14-day Covid-19-free certificates issued by another country.

But Longido District Commissioner Frank Mwaisumbe yesterday said that leaders have resolved that Tanzanian truck crews crossing the Namanga border to Kenya would now be tested by Kenyan authorities - and vice versa.

The new agreement was reached after a meeting that involved Arusha Regional Com-missioner Mrisho Gambo, Tanzania Revenue Authority officials and some senior officials from Kenya.



He said that, under the new arrangements, truck crews will be allowed to proceed with their journey even without having received their Covid-19 test results.

“While returning, they would pick up their results - and proceed home. In short, they would no longer be denied entry into either country due to Covid-19 test results. They will, however, be required to take all precautions against Covid-19,” he said.

One of the drivers who had been stranded at the border for some time, Joseph Naiman, commended the move.

“This is quite commendable. We have left for our destination in Kenya and no driver has been denied entry since yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tanga Regional Commissioner Martine Shigela issued three directives yesterday that must be followed by truck owners, businesspeople and drivers when the Horohoro border between Tanzania and Kenya is officially opened.