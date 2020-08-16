Tanzania banks on game meat butcheries for alternative income

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The planned establishment of butcheries for game meat will not threaten the existence of wildlife species, the government said calling the move an alternative source of income.

A research officer with the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawri) Mr Iddi Lipende said once the butcheries start operating, hunters or the meat traders will be licensed and regulated.

"Once the butcheries are open, animals like buffalo and wildebeest are some of a few animals to be legally hunted for meat," he said.

According to him, bush meat has been and remains a staple and source of animal protein among the rural poor and urban consumers choose it for its taste, cultural connotations and luxury.

However, unintended animals were killed.

Mr Iddi noted that some human diseases were related and transmitted from wild animals hence it was important the meat was certified.

He made the remarks during his presentation on correlation between wildlife market and the spread of zoonotic disease at biodiversity conservation debate organized by Journalists Environmental Association in Tanzania (JET) funded by USAID.

Earlier, Natural Resources and Tourism deputy minister Consatine Kanyasu said business people would be given license to sell bush meat in game reserves in specific butcheries.

"The ministry is in the process of creating regulations that will allow local hunters to sell game meat in special butcheries. The regulations will allow people to buy game meat especially in areas adjacent to game reserves," he said.