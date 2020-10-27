Tanzania decides: Early voting kicks off in Zanzibar today

The general public (29 million) on both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar will go to polling stations on Wednesday to elect, the President, MPs and councilors

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Tanzanians are expected to cast the ballot on Wednesday October 28, however, early voting kicks off today in Zanzibar with some special groups casting their vote.

According to the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) the Defense and Security personnel and the Commission’s election officials in Zanzibar are those supposed to vote following the close of election campaigns on Sunday October 26.

Zanzibar has 566,352 registered voters, the commission has, however, not stated the exact number of voters that form the special group who are expected at polling stations today.

ZEC says this is meant to ensure security personnel fulfill responsibilities assigned to them on the isles during the official polling day.

However, tensions have since erupted over the two-day voting exercise with opposition party in the Isles ACT- Wazalendo led by Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, questioning the transparency of the arrangement.

ACT Wazalendo's lawyer Omar Said Shaaban was quoted saying that despite writing letters to the Commission seeking clarifications, the response is still insufficient to guarantee a free and fair exercise.

"Who will protect the pre-election ballot boxes are kept in accordance with the regulations? With the emphasis we asked ZEC, will they include agents of political parties?" Omar Said Shaaban told the media.

However, in a quick rejoinder ZEC director of elections Thabit Idarous Faina insisted that the commission had organized two election days in accordance with a law passed by the House of Representatives to allow security forces to vote early.

"But the law has made it clear that the Zanzibar Electoral Commission must run a day in advance or any other day it deems fit," said Thabit.