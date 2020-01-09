By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government yesterday received over Sh5 billion as dividends and contributions from different institutions, parastatals and 13 higher learning institutions.

The cash amount will include another money provided as dividends mid this week by other institutions, making a total of over Sh8 billion.

However, the Registrar of the Treasury gave a directive to the institutions that they were strictly not allowed to provide not less than Sh30 million as a dividend.

Finance and Planning minister Dr Philip Mpango received dummy cheques from the institutions and he highly commended the higher learning institutions for their contributions. In the contributions, the University of Dar es Salaam led by providing Sh1 billion, while the University of Dodoma (Udom) and Mzumbe University each contributing Sh500 million.

The University of Moshi handed over Sh150 million, Muhas (Sh110 million) and Open University (Sh100 million).

Star and NFRA each presented Sh500 million, PSPTB (Sh350 million), TTB (Sh200 million) and NDC (Sh185.9 million).

Advertisement

Dr Mpango also received a dummy cheque valued at Sh100 million from EPZ and another from Agriculture Input Trust Fund, which was as well valued at Sh100 million.

The minister explained that the cash would be directed at improving the lives of Tanzanians so that they could get out of dependence from overseas nations from which, he said, dependence was not good.

“Dependence is shame, you cannot live by depending on your uncle’s help and to me, I’m thankful aid dependence is in decline, it had better be like that so that we can cultivate the culture of being independent,” said Dr Mpango.

However, the minister said it was miraculous to some institutions to give dividends, mentioning Star Media as it was its first time to do that after 10 years.