By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (EWURA)

has assured the public that the recent attack on a major hub of Saudi

Arabia's oil fields will not affect prices in Tanzania because there is enough stock of petroleum products.

Ewura public relations manager, Titus Kaguo told The Citizen in an interview that Tanzania had procured petroleum two months ago prior to importation.

He was responding to the fact that an attack on a major hub of Saudi

Arabia's oil production over the weekend has rattled a region and left

people worried.

“The products which are in the market this September were procured

July this year. Generally our stock levels are sufficient for the country’s consumption,” said Mr Titus Kaguo.

He explained that the consignment that was procured in August 2019 for

October’s consumption is on transit to the country.

However, he noted that the country could experience the impact of Saudi

Arabia’s attack in November and then only if other factors that affect

price increase come into effect.

Reports show that the pre-dawn attacks on Saturday knocked out more

than half of crude output from the world's top exporter - five per cent

of the global oil supply - and cut output by 5.7 million barrels per

day.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been locked in a war with a

Saudi-UAE-led coalition since 2015, claimed responsibility for the

attacks, warning Saudi Arabia that their targets "will keep

expanding".

The attack managed to remove 5 per cent of the world's daily oil output

from the market.

Early Saturday morning, two oil production facilities in northern

Saudi Arabia were attacked and several structures were heavily

damaged.

The Khurais oil field produces about 1.5 million barrels of oil a day

when online, while the Abqaiq facility, the country's largest, refines

an estimated 7 million barrels per day for export.

Saudi Arabia alone produces about 10 percent of the world's oil,

that's about 9 million barrels daily.

And the attack reduced Saudi Arabia's daily out output by 5.7 million

barrels. About 5 percent of the total oil produced around the world

each day is no longer for sale while the damage is repaired.

Oil prices on Monday when markets reopened jumped as high

as 16 percent before settling down to be 10 per cent higher than before

the attack took place, about $60 a barrel.