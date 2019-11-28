By Muhammed Khamis @mkhamis news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The Secretary General of Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has warned international organisations to immediate stop interfering with the country’s internal affair.

He made the remarks on Thursday November 28, 2019 when he was speaking with member of the party at Mjini Magharibi region in Unguja.

He has also prohibited all CCM offices from working with international organizations, which have no cooperation with the party.

“The existence of international organisations in Tanzania does not mean that they should interfere our internal affairs,” he said.