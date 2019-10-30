Tanzania’s first cashew auctions commence tomorrow

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The cashewnut trading for 2019/20 season kick off on Thursday, October 31, 2019 through auctions to be held by two cooperative unions.

The Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) announcement also unveils procedural changes made to accommodate directives issued by President John Magufuli during his recent visits in the southern regions.

During the visit, Dr Magufuli directed the ministry of Agriculture and CBT to revise procedures for cashew trading in the new season abolishing stationing bid boxes at the offices of regional and district commissioners.

“Placing bid boxes at the offices of RCs and DCs attracts corruption and provided mandate for few people to make decisions on the business,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the CBT announcement issued by acting director general Francis Alfred bid boxes will now be stationed at the auction areas and that the first auctions will be held by Tandahimba and Newala Cooperative Union (Tanecu) and Masasi and Mtwara Cooperative Union (Mamcu).

The announcement directed potential buyers to drop their bids in respective areas starting from 8am to 4pm bearing name of the companies, prices offered and expected tonnes to be purchased.

“Farmers, buyers and stakeholders are all assured that auctions will be held transparently and that only licensed buyers are allowed to take part in the auctions,” says the announcement, adding.

“Bids will be opened in front of farmers and buyers are required to make full payment of purchased cashews within four days. Respective Amcos are required to pay farmers 10 days after auctions.”

The announcement says while Tanecu auction will be held at Lumana Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (Amcos) in Newala town, Mamcu auction will take place in Chiungutwa Amcos along the Masasi-Newala highway.

e two auctions will be followed by auction by LindiMwambao cooperative union slated for Saturday, November 2, this year in Chiuta Village through the Madangwa Amcos.

Ruangwa, Nachingwea and Liwale Cooperative union (Runali) will hold the fourth auction on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Ruangwa town under the Ruangwa Amcos with CBT saying schedule for future auction would be provided through its website.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Tandahimba Amcos secretary Juma Namang’anyula said farmers anticipating prices to be above Sh3,000 per kilo.

“Buyers should provide better prices and pay us on time to enable farmers sustain daily needs, service debts and make early preparations for the next season,” he said.