Tanzania to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week in November

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationemdia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Startup Association (TSA) is set to host a week-long celebration to inspire, mentor and engage the public around all things entrepreneurial.

TSA has entered in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network Tanzania to a series of events that will take place Between November 16 and 22.

The event dubbed, The Global Entrepreneurship Week is a global celebration of innovators who dream big and launch startups that bring ideas to life.

“Our organization sees this as good opportunity for our young entrepreneurs to have series of events, to celebrate and engage with other entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, corporate etc” said TSA’s chief executive officer Mr Zahoro Muhaji.

GEN country lead, Ms Fatma Khamis said in this year the global event would focus on women empowerment and will address issues directly affecting female entrepreneurs and business owners.

“Particularly we will be looking at the legal framework and providing business training to enhance their productivity,” she said.

