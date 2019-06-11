By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Home Affairs Deputy Minister Hamad Masauni said on Tuesday June 11 that the government is in plans to repatriate thousands of refugees to their homelands after learning that peace has been restored in their countries.

According to him, at least 31,148 refugees have been deported to their countries including Ethiopia and Somalia between July, 2018-April, 2019.

“The government understands that some refugees enter the country illegally. We have already held a meeting with our neighboring countries to address the matter,” he said.

He said this when he was responding a questioned raised by Rukia Kassim (Special Seats MP-CUF) who sought to know the government’s plans on illegal refugees who enter the country via the Kenyan border.

She posed the question during the questions and answers session in the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 11.

“Refugees in Nduta camp in Kigoma have been there for many years and they keep reproducing. When will they be deported to their countries?” she asked.