Tanga. Tanzanian Muslims joined their colleagues across the world on Wednesday, June 05, 2019 to mark this year’s Eid El-Fitr celebrations, with some religious leaders calling upon women to dress decently as required under the teachings of Prophet Mohammad.

Eid El-Fitr festival is celebrated to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan.

In Tanga, Tanzania’s Mufti Abubakar Zubery bin Ally led thousands of Muslims at prayers held at the Main Friday Mosque.

Sheikh Ramadhani Mbarouk led the worshipers in prayers while Sheikh Twahir Muhammad Al Musawa delivered the Eid El-Fitr message.

During prayers, deputy Kadhi, Muhidin Mgoyogole called on Tanzanian Muslims to keep doing all the good things that they used to do during the holy month of Ramadhan.

“Women should dress decently as required under the teachings of Islam,” he said.

Present at the event was the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, deputy minister for Water, Mr Jumaa Aweso, Tanga Constituency MP, Mussa Mbarouk and various national and regional leaders.

In Dar es Salaam, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa asked Muslims to keep doing good things and to remember to lend a helping hand to the needy.

Attending Eid El Fitr prayers at Anwar Mosque in the commercial city, Mr Majaliwa urged the Muslims community to continue living in harmony with people of other religious faiths.

“We need to continue doing the good deeds that we used to do during the fasting period (during the holy month of Ramadhan),” Mr Majaliwa said.

In Unguja, President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein took part in special Eid El Fitr prayers at Maisara grounds.

Second Vice President of Zanzibar, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, former President, Aman Abeid Karume, Zanzibar’s Mufti, Shekh Saleh Omar Kaabi and first lady, Mwanamwema Shein were some of the notable figures at the special prayer.

Speaking during the event, Shekh Mohamed Ali from the Zanzibar Mufti’s office said the end of the fasting month (Month of Ramadhan) should be a leeway for Muslims to start doing evil.

“I urge fellow Muslims to maintain our peaceful coexistence with non-Muslims. We need to maintain our unity and peace for it is these factors are the source of our happiness,” he said.