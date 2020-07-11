The third term call for Magufuli refuses to die

The CCM national chairman President John Magufuli on Saturday reiterated that he was not contemplating to change the Constitution so he can seek a third term in office.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The CCM national chairman President John Magufuli on Saturday reiterated that he was not contemplating to change the Constitution so he can seek a third term in office.

"Why didn't you extend your term in office? Why didn't retired presidents Mkapa (Benjamin) and Kikwete (Jakaya) extend their terms in office?" enquired Dr Magufuli.

He was speaking during the CCM's National Congress which is gathering here to endorse Dr Magufuli as the ruling party's flag-bearer in this year's General Election.

Dr Magufuli was specifically responding to retired president Ally Hassan Mwinyi, who said Dr Magufuli has a lot in his head that can help the country if his presidency was to be extended beyond the constitutional term limits.

Mr Mwinyi, whose son, Dr Hussein Mwinyi was yesterday (Friday) endorsed by the CCM's National Executive Council (NEC) to be the ruling party's flag-bearer for Zanzibar Presidency in this year's General Elections, heaped praises on Dr Magufuli's achievements during his first five-year term.

But Dr Magufuli said Mr Mwinyi was simply cracking some usual jokes.

Advertisement