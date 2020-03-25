Three charged over vandalizing church property in Mwanza

Reading the charges before resident magistrate court, public attorney Ms Rosemary Salehe said the accused committed a crime, which is against Section 319 (a) and (e) of the penal code of 2002.

By Twalad Salum @TheCitizenTz tsalum@tz.nationmedia.com

Misungwi. Three people have been arraigned for allegedly stealing properties at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) on March 15, 2020.

Those, who were arraigned are Emanuel Marco (25), Edison Jonathan (23) and Ally Juma (23). They are accused of occasioning the Church Sh12.3 million loss.

Reading the charges before resident magistrate court, public attorney Ms Rosemary Salehe said the accused committed a crime, which is against Section 319 (a) and (e) of the penal code of 2002.