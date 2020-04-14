Three die trying to cross Dar river

Dar es Salaam. Three people were yesterday reported dead after drown-ing in the flooded Msimbazi River, as they were trying to cross the bridge between Gongo la Mboto and Ulongo-ni-B suburb in Ilala District.

The Ilala Regional Police Command-er, Mr Zuberi Chambela, has confirmed the occurrence of deaths, saying the bodies of the deceased have been recov-ered and were preserved at the Amana Hospital. “It is true three people have died after drowning in the Msimbazi River. One man died on Sunday night while two bodies were discovered yes-terday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon,” he said. The Ulongoni-B local government chairman, Mr Mohammed Mzala, said other people died at the same area a few weeks ago when they were crossing the river from Kisarawe.

The transport chaos come after a bridge was damaged by the ongoing rains.“We have a big bridge problem here because the contractor has not com-pleted construction as he promised.

We expected the project to be completed in April 1 this year; but things have changed for the worse,” he said. A resident of Ulongoni-B, Mr Yonaha Sanga, disclosed that one of the deceased was his tenant and was com-ing from treatment from Mama Aneth Hospital. Meanwhile, ongoing floods in different parts of the city have turned into an economic opportunity for the youth who have camped in the area and carry people piggyback across the flooded river, charging from Sh500 to Sh1,000 per person per trip!