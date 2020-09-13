Trials on halt virus vaccine set to resume

By The Citizen Reporter

Oxford. Trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine will resume across the UK, the university said yesterday in a statement.

The trials had been paused for an urgent investigation into potentially risky side effects after one of the volunteers fell ill. But following recommendations of a review committee and the regulators in the UK, the trials will recommence in all clinical sites across the country.

Globally, some 18,000 volunteers have received study vaccines as part of the trial.

The pause, announced on Tuesday, was triggered on Sunday after a volunteer reportedly began suffering from neurological symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

AstraZeneca - the pharmaceutical giant co-developing the inoculation - said trials were paused “voluntarily”, describing it as a “routine action” that will be investigated to ensure the “integrity of the trials” is maintained. The trial was paused across the UK, Brazil, South Africa and the US, in a move that scientists said were not uncommon, but should be taken seriously.

“For me it underlines just how important it is that these vaccine trials are done properly, that they have independent oversight, that the regulator is involved and we can trust and support that regulator and that we take these sorts of pauses seriously,” Sage member and Wellcome Trust director, Sir Jeremy Farrar, told the BBC’s Today programme.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus which infects chimpanzees. It has been genetically changed so that it is impossible for it to grow in humans.

Health secretary Matt Hancock told LBC on Monday: “The best-case scenario is that [the vaccine is rolled out] this year. I think more likely is the early part of next year - in the first few months of next year is the most likely.

“But we’ve also bought vaccine ahead of it getting approved from a whole different series of international vaccines as well.”

The UK has ordered 30 million doses of the vaccine, which is already being manufactured ahead of it gaining approval. (AFP)