By John Namkwahe and Hawa Mathias @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Parliamentary candidate for Mbeya Urban Constituency Dr Tulia Ackson has vowed to defeat her opponent Chadema’s candidate Joseph Mbilinyi in Wednseday’s polls with counting of votes yet to get underway.

Dr Ackson issued the remarks when she spoke to journalists shortly after casting her vote at Sisimba polling station (at Umoja Primary School).

The Constituency which has for 10 years has been under the opposition has been identified among the most competitive areas in 2020 general election.

Prior to her arrival to the polling station, Dr Ackson earlier on Wednesday toured over 40 polling stations in the Constituency to observe the voting exercise and praising election authorities and security organs for ensuring that the elections were fair and peaceful.

“As a Parliamentary candidate, I have toured several polling stations and I am satisfied with a way the voting exercise was handled. Today, Tanzanians decide their future. And I am confident that I will emerge the winner,” she told the journalists.

Furthermore, Dr Ackson who in the past five years served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly during the press conference thanked the people of Mbeya for attending the party’s election campaigns which came to an end two days before the voting day.

“I am delighted with the way the people were motivated to attend my campaigns and listen to our party’s aspirations. I can conclude that the campaigns were successfully conducted,” said Dr Ackson.