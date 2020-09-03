UN Arusha tribunal launches database

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha. The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism) has launched a unified court record (UCR) database.

The facility rolled out on Monday brings together all public judicial records of the Mechanism and two other UN criminal tribunals.

These are the disbanded International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), the International Criminal Tribunal for Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the Mechanism itself.

The unified court record provides integrated and enhanced public access to a wide array of records from the three institutions.

These include indictments, trial transcripts, motions, orders, decisions and judgments as well as public evidence admitted in court.

In addition, the UCR has been designed to facilitate legal research by enabling searches across ICTR, ICTY and the Mechanism.

The new search function allows users to better tailor their search according to their specific needs, the Arusha-based Tribunal said in a statement.

The UCR also includes the 'Recent Court Records' function which displays the latest 50 court records that have been added to the database.

Records in the UCR will be updated on a regular basis and users will be invited to provide regular feedback on its functionality.

The statement added that UCR will, besides English, be available in Albanian, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, Kinyarwanda, French and Macedonian.