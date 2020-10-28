The candidate had arrived early in the day with his assistant, but the supervisor at the polling station barred him from casting his vote until he obtained authorisation from the constituency retuning officer Amede Ng'wanidako.

By John Namkwahe and Hawa Mathias @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. UPDP presidential candidate Twalib Kadege, who was earlier barred from casting his ballot at the Sisimba Polling Station in Mbeya City for lacking a voter identification card, was later allowed to do so on Election Day, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

He had claimed to have forgotten his voter identity card in Dar es Salaam and hence opted to use his National Identity Card.

The candidate had arrived early in the day with his assistant, but the supervisor at the polling station barred him from casting his vote until he obtained authorisation from the constituency retuning officer Amede Ng'wanidako.

"I have my voter identification card, but I forgot it in Dar es Salaam. Hence, I’ll use my National Identification Card,” said Mr Kadege in his interview with Mwananchi and The Citizen.

Commenting on the general conduct of the voting process on Election Day, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Mr Kadege expressed his general satisfaction with how it started and how it was progressing, and urged all Tanzanians who were yet to go and use their constitutional right to do so as time still allowed it.

“I’m hopeful that I’ll collect many votes. I trust that the citizens understood the policies I’ve ben advocating and selling to them. The results will find me in Dar es Salaam,” said Mr Kadege, adding: “Many were calling me to say that they understood the policies of my party, and many promised to vote for me.”

Explaining his reasons for travelling by bus from Mbeya to Dar es Salaam, he said his car developed mechanical problems after having used it to campaign in Kigoma, Mwanza and Arusha. Hence, he left it in Arusha for mechanical services.