US gives Tanzania additional Sh5.6billion funding for Covid-19

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ

Dar es Salaam. The United States has announced an additional $2.4 million (Sh5.6 billion shillings) for Tanzania in support of the efforts to curb Covid-19.

The funding, which was issued through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is meant for strengthening of laboratory capacity for optimal diagnostics, risk-communications, water and sanitation, the prevention and control of infections, public health messaging, and more.

A statement issued by the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam said the support complements the $1 million recently announced COVID-19 relief funds, for a total of $3.4 million in new resources for Tanzania.

“In addition, the U.S. government has directed existing $1.9 million to address COVID-19 for a total of $5.3 million (12.2 billion Tanzanian shillings),’’ said the statement.

The United States has invested more than $7.5 billion total in Tanzania over the past 20 years, nearly $4.9 billion for health.

Since 2009, the United States government has funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally.