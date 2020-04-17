Uganda discharges eight more Covid-19 patients
Friday April 17 2020
Uganda’s ministry of Health on Thursday said it has discharged eight more patients who have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the number to 20. They are part of the 55 cases reported in the country.
Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Health ministry senior spokesperson, said those discharged included four males and three females from Mulago National Specialised Hospital and another male from Hoima hospital.
Ms Robinah Nabbanja, the State Minister for Health (General Duties), oversaw the discharge during a press conference at Mulago hospital in Kampala.
“Gone are the days they used to say when you go to Mulago, you are dead, gone... Mulago is now a centre of excellence,” Ms Nabbanja said.
“We are procuring more than 40 ambulances for this country. They will go a long way in referring patients,” she added.
Ms Nabbanja also said health workers who are at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 would get a risk allowance.
Mr Emmanuel Safali, one of the eight patients discharged, lauded Mulago hospital and government for the work done.
Although the Health ministry had earlier this week announced that it would release 18 patients, Mr Ainebyoona said discharging them depends on the readiness of their respective communities.
On Tuesday, Uganda maintained its restrictions stretching to May 5 in a bid to stem further spread of the deadly virus even as parts of the world started easing up lockdowns.
The pandemic has killed more than 136,000 people worldwide, infected more than two million, with more than 500,000 recoveries