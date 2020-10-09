By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ugandan High Commission in Tanzania has said that non-tariff barriers (NTBs) that have been hampering trade between Tanzania and Uganda are currently being addressed at a bilateral level and the East African Community.

This was said by the High Commissioner, Richard Kabonero when speaking to The Citizen on the 58th Independence anniversary that is celebrated on October 9.

He said while the NTBs are being addressed the EA Common Market understands that products manufactured the in the EAC member states should be duty free.

“We had challenges on the weigh bridge especially at Mutukula which have currently been reduced tremendously , but currently sugar exports, rice and fish imports taxes are being addressed at both bilateral and EAC level,” he said.

He said trade between the two countries has been increasing with Uganda importing rice from Tanzania as well as petroleum products while also planning to import gas in their near future which the latter has in abundance. Uganda on the other hand exports sugar and milk to Tanzania.

He said that both countries have invested heavily in infrastructure including the railway from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza that will reduce the cost of transportation of goods by 40 per cent.

While at the same time Port Bell cargo vessel in Mwanza and Uganda have also been invested on.

In another development, he said as Ugandans celebrate the Independence Day they are happy with the resilience of the Ugandan people despite challenges when the military took over.

“We appreciate the help of Tanzanians as many shed blood for our freedom,” he said.

He added: On behalf of staff of the Uganda High Commission, I take this opportunity to congratulate all Ugandans in Tanzania and other countries of accreditation and all friends of Uganda on this auspicious occasion of our country’s 58th Independence Anniversary.

He said, this year’s theme is “Celebrating Uganda’s steady progress towards economic take off and self-sustaining economic growth”

According to him, the economy has been averaging an impressive 7 percent growth, 13 million children are enrolled in primary and secondary schools, and millions of Ugandan citizens have been lifted out of poverty.

Last month the Heads of States of Uganda and Tanzania signed an agreement to expedite the implementation of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, the largest project in East Africa that will create hundreds of jobs while transforming the economies of the two countries.