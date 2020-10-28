VIDEO: CCM’s Bashiru speaks out after casting vote

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. CCM Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ali has asked Tanzanian eligible voters to turn out en masse and cast their votes, saying that by not doing so they would remain to complain for the next five years.

Dr Bashiru has made the statement today on Wednesday shortly after casting his vote together with his wife early in the morning at No. 3 Polling Station in Dodoma City’s Kilimani Ward.

The party’s Secretary General cast his vote at the polling station after Chama Chama Mapinduzi (CCM) Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole as well as Dodoma Regional Commissioner Dr Binilith Mahenge had done so.

Speaking to reporters shortly after casting his vote, Dr Bashiru said the day of today was supposed to be used as it was meant for, because, he added, security had been stepped up to enable eligible voters to turn out and cast their votes for candidates of their choices without fear.

“Today is the day for people to make or not to make their right decisions for the destiny of their nation. However, I beseech my fellow Tanzanians to turn out and make right and wise decisions for us,” said Dr Bashiru.

On the issue of election preparations, the CCM Secretary General says he has not noted any problem or inconvenience of any kind in the polling station and instead voters, he added, have comfortably cast their votes.

Advertisement