VIDEO: Funeral schedule for former President Mkapa released

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former President Benjamin Mkapa (81) will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 29, at his home village of Lupaso in Masasi district, Mtwara region, the government has announced.

President Mkapa died in the early hours of July 24 died at a Dar es Salaam hospital where he was admitted, the President John Magufuli announced.

Briefing journalists on Friday, July 24, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa the said last respect will be for three days from Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district whereby Tanzanians will pay their last respect before the deceased body is transported to Mtwara for burial the next day.

Mr Majaliwa said on Sunday from 10 am the Roman Catholic Church will hold a requiem mass at the Uhuru Stadium calling on Dar es Salaam residents to attend.

“Tuesday will be a day for the leaders to pay their last respect where the exercise will run until noon, but also for the residents of Dar es Salaam who will not have time on Sunday and Monday we invite them again to come that day to have the opportunity to pay their last respects. The farewell exercise will go until late in the night to ensure that everyone gets a chance,” he said

At Lupaso village on Wednesday the funeral service will begin in the morning whereby all people living around the village will pay their final respect.

The burial service will be at around 2pm, this is to provide an opportunity for people who want to travel from other regions to come for a funeral.