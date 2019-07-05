The Citizen News Veta invents a machine that recycles plastics Friday July 5 2019 In Summary Vocational Education and Training Authority (veta) has invented a machine that recycles plastics and therefore help reduce environment degradation through the products. By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com Dar es Salaam. An inventor, Abdul Rwagisa has invented a machine that recycles plastics and then used to make equipments for spare parts used in vehicles.Rwagisa who is an inventor from the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) told The Citizen that he started the invention in 2014 but only succeeded to come up with a complete machine that works in 2018.He said the machine which won second award last year at the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) that was organized by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training is currently up and running and he has started to sell the spares in the local market."I have taken all necessary information to the Small Industries Development Organization (Sido) to be taken to Tanzania Bureau of Standard for further action," he said.He explained that he came up with the idea after he saw plastic bottles that are used in the country end up all over the country destroying the environment.He therefore said, he sold his idea to Veta and together they came up with the machine that is now up and running. Also Read Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Algeria best team at Cup of Nations, says Morocco's Renard Kenyan road security tested as Safari Rally returns According to him, the machine after recycling plastics the mold is used to make spring Bush, buffer, rubber, water pipes among other things.He called on the government to support the initiative so that in the long run it would become a company that recycles plastics and use them for other vital equipments. In the headlines Putin meets pope, 'welcoming' populist government during Italy trip Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a lightning visit to Rome on Thursday, including talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal