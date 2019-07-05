Veta invents a machine that recycles plastics

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. An inventor, Abdul Rwagisa has invented a machine that recycles plastics and then used to make equipments for spare parts used in vehicles.

Rwagisa who is an inventor from the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) told The Citizen that he started the invention in 2014 but only succeeded to come up with a complete machine that works in 2018.

He said the machine which won second award last year at the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) that was organized by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training is currently up and running and he has started to sell the spares in the local market.

"I have taken all necessary information to the Small Industries Development Organization (Sido) to be taken to Tanzania Bureau of Standard for further action," he said.

He explained that he came up with the idea after he saw plastic bottles that are used in the country end up all over the country destroying the environment.

He therefore said, he sold his idea to Veta and together they came up with the machine that is now up and running.

According to him, the machine after recycling plastics the mold is used to make spring Bush, buffer, rubber, water pipes among other things.