Vigor Awards coming to Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter

The Vigor Unsung Heroes Awards International is this year set to be held in Tanzania with organizers routing for the northern cities of Arusha and Moshi as the venue.

Speaking to The Citizen, organizers say their goal is to celebrate, honour, and acknowledge individuals who have made impact in the world by bringing positive changes to, improving, encouraging or empowering other people’s lives.

“The proceeds of this year’s event which set for May 2, will go towards the delivery of life-saving medical equipments to Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), Kilimanjaro, Tanzania,” says Queen Amina.

She adds: We believe that by showing others the good that a few are doing, they too will become inspired and do rise up and, themselves, do great things. This is how we’re making the world a better place!

According to her, winners of the award are people of various types, backgrounds and ethnicity who have one thing in common: soulful kindness and selflessness.

The award she says is for the modern day hero, people who shed light in the darkness and ask nothing in return.

