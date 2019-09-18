Vodacom Tanzania launches Supa Network
Wednesday September 18 2019
Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania PLC yesterday launched its SupaNetwork campaign aimed at raising awareness on its high quality network and the super benefits available to its customers on the super Vodacom network.
Vodacom Tanzania Plc’s Managing Director Hisham Hendi said at a press conference that the company has invested heavily in communication infrastructure over the past years to ensure network coverage in both urban and rural areas of the country.
“Vodacom Tanzania’s commitment to ensuring that Tanzania is connected on a global scale is evidenced through our investments and expansion strategies. There is an average of ten communication sites that are being built, expanded or upgraded in a single day to deliver reliable voice and data services of the highest standards to our customers. This is testament to our commitment in ensuring we offer the best services to our customers. We have invested over 171.4 billion shillings to expand our 4G coverage in major cities and improve the quality of our network in efforts to transform the lives of Tanzanians through technology.” He said.
Vodacom has invested in superior technology that give its customers unrivalled network speed, connectivity and reliability wherever they are.
Vodacom’s Commercial Business Unit Director, Linda Riwa said in order to allow customers to experience this new capacity, Vodacom is introducing a special bundle called BongelaBando.