WE ARE HIRING

The Latham School is looking for energetic and imaginative individuals who want to be part of redefining international education. EYFS and Primary teachers, KS3 teacher (math and science) and Principal.

• Teachers Posts, Bachelor degree & 3-5 years’ experience with the Cambridge curriculum.

• Class teachers with additional subject specialisms (eg. Art, PE, French, music, Drama) and the passion to teach effectively in a “new normal” international school.

• Principal Post, Masters degree and 5-10 years’ experience in an international school senior management post.

Interested individuals should send an expression of interest with their CV only to recruitment@thelathamschool.com Preference will be given, but not limited to qualified Tanzanian candidates.

Deadline July 31st 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.