WFP Tanzania welcomes new country representative

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Tanzania has a new country representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson who officially presented her credentials to the government today.

According to a statement by WFP, Her credentials were received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Palamagamba Kabudi.

“I am very pleased to be back in Tanzania and see that the country has made significant progress in key human development and economic indicators,” said Ms Gordon-Gibson.

“We remain committed to working with the government of Tanzania and partners in addressing national challenges around the environment, climate, social protection schemes, agriculture productivity and food systems, balanced and nutritious diets, as well as equality and women’s empowerment.”

Ms Gordon-Gibson ,a qualified lawyer, has worked for WFP for over 20 years. In the past two years, she served as WFP’s Representative in Jordan, one of WFP’s largest operations.

Ms Gordon-Gibson also served as Country Representative in Lao People’s Democratic Republic for three years. Her most recent assignments included Deputy Country Representative in Tanzania, Myanmar and Niger.

In support of government efforts to achieve middle-income status in Tanzania, WFP works in areas of nutrition, social safety net, supply chain and support to smallholder farmers.

WFP supports smallholder farmers to transition from subsistence farming to farming as a business and enables access to reliable markets with the aim to render farming communities more food secure, self-reliant and resilient to shocks.

WFP also provides food assistance for refugees and explores innovative solutions for sustainable development.

Additionally, WFP serves as a logistics hub for surrounding landlocked countries and is a key player in the East African region in enabling movement of live-saving food to people in crisis.

WFP works closely with the Tanzanian Government to strengthen the country’s role as a maritime gateway and regional supplier of food.