Water shortage irks Majaliwa

By ohn Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday directed CCM’s candidate for Misungwi seat (who has sailed unopposed) Alexander Mnyeti to resolve the existing water problem in the Constituency once he starts serving his new role in Parliament.

This came after the Premier learned that even after the government had allocated over Sh100 billion to fund implementation of several water projects in Mwanza Region, including Misungwi District, some parts of the region were still experiencing a critical shortage of the precious liquid.

“I’m informed that the water crisis here is attributed to water pump failures, hence other people don’t access water,” said Mr Majaliwa when he addressed a political rally in Misungwi yesterday during CCM campaigns.

Mr Majaliwa, who doubles as CCM’s Ruangwa MP, directed Mr Mnyeti to facilitate the procurement and installation of a new water pump and ensure the residents were supplied with clean water for domestic use.

For his part, Mr Mnyeti pledged to address the water crisis. Before contesting for the seat, Mr Mnyeti served as Manyara Regional Commissioner for three years.

“If I managed to lead a big territory, Manyara, as a regional commissioner, how will I fail to lead a small area like Misungwi? I can assure you all, within a short period of time, the water crisis will be resolved in Misungwi,” said Mr Mnyeti.

For the past 10 years Misungwi was represented in Parliament by Charles Kitwanga (CCM) who this time lost to Mr Mnyeti during party primaries.

While in Misungwi, Mr Majaliwa was accompanied by various ruling party’s leaders, mainly Councillorship and Parliamentary aspirants, including Joseph Kasheku ‘Musukuma’ for Geita Rural.

Furthermore, the PM reiterated the government’s commitment to improving social service provision including water and electricity supply across the country.

“The government is determined to improve education, health and other key sectors of the economy so as to improve people’s livelihoods. Let me take this opportunity to request all of you to vote for President John Magufuli on October 28 general election,” said Mr Majaliwa.