What next after Harmonize signs partnership with Sayona

Dar es salaam. Product endorsement deals has become one of the ways through which celebrities make money across the world as they use their large followings to market the product which may range from a clothing line to energy drinks.

A few months after singer Harmonize broke ranks with WCB record label things seem to be falling in place for Harmonize the self-styled Konde Boy after he signed an endorsement deal with soft drinks manufacturer Sayona.

Both sides are upbeat about the deal with very little being disclosed about the fine details of the deal which is the singer’s first in a career that has so far seen him unleash hit singles that have rocked the African continent.

Though parties remain coy, there is every indication that it is a long term partnership which is worth hundreds of millions.

Speaking at the launch in Dar es Salaam Harmonize said that that he felt honoured to work with Sayona Drinks Limited, something he said was the beginning of a fantastic collaboration with the group.

He says it was a process that took him almost a year as he was involved in the designing of the bottle that he considers as stylish and portable for consumers who are always on the go.

Advertisement

“Twist is a cool drink with great flavours. I have consumed it several times and been a part of re-designing the brand, I’m confident that Tanzanians will love it and the drink will become popular beyond our borders. I’m also very glad to be associated with the Sayona Group who take pride in the quality of their products,” says Harmonize.

And in his own words through the partnership the two parties can enhance each other’s brand to realize sustained growth.

“I see this as an opening towards the future because together we can grow to new heights with our respective brands,” he says.

This according to observers will boost his celebrity power and economic muscle at a time when many did not see him break through especially after the rift with his mentor and the man who discovered him.

Along with the endorsement there is something in the works as he plans for a countrywide tour which is set to take him to several regional towns across the country.

“It is a tour that will involve me and other artistes and to start with, this year we shall go to Mtwara, Mbeya Bukoba and Dar es Salaam,” he told the gathering at White Sands Hotel.

Already there is an air of anticipation especially with word around that the contractual saga between him and Diamond drags on to date after he opted change camps.

Maybe this is just what the Mtwara-born artiste needed to jump-start his career outside the WCB establishment which is arguably the biggest record label in Tanzania and probably East Africa.