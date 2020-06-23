Where are Form Four leavers going?

Dar es Salaam. Almost three in every 10 Form Four students who sat for the national examination in 2019 have been selected to proceed with their higher studies.

A report released by the President Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) shows that only 121,256 students (28.5 percent) among 425,072 students have been selected to join Form Five and different colleges.

According to the report the selected students are 93.4 per cent of the total who qualified (to be selected) and out of which 44.4 per cent of them are female and 55.6 per cent are male.